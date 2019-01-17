Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A woman died Wednesday morning after getting into a car crash in Indiana County.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. on Route 286 Highway East near Arcadia Road.

The Indiana County coroner’s office says 82-year-old Leatha Grace Smith, of Glen Campbell, Pa., was traveling westbound on Route 286 Highway East when she suffered a medical emergency and crashed her car. She was pronounced dead at 8:35 a.m.

According to the coroner’s office, Smith had no signs of injury from the crash. The cause of death is pending, but the manner of death has been determined to be natural.

Smith was an organ/tissue donor, and the coroner’s office says her organs and tissue will help anywhere from 50 to 80 people.