Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s commercial casinos reached another record high in revenue in 2018.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board said revenue at the state’s 12 casinos rose by almost $22 million, or almost 1 percent, over 2017 to climb higher above $3.2 billion.

It’s the fourth straight calendar year that casino revenue grew in Pennsylvania.

Slot machine revenue rose, while table games revenue shrank slightly.

Last year’s American Gaming Association figures showed that gross revenue at Pennsylvania’s commercial casinos was No. 2 in the nation, higher than any other state’s except Nevada’s.

Last year’s figures also showed that Pennsylvania was the No. 1 state in tax revenue from the casino industry, netting $1.4 billion in the 2017 fiscal year.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)