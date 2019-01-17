Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Several airlines will be waiving their change fees for anyone flying into or out of Pittsburgh International Airport as a winter storm approaches.

Big snow totals are expected in the area over the next few days with a major winter weather system set to pass by Pennsylvania.

Airlines are already anticipating delays or cancellations, so many will be waiving change/cancel fees for customers who plan to travel over the weekend.

Frontier Airlines, JetBlue, Southwest Airlines and United have policies in place for those traveling to, through or from Pittsburgh International Airport.

