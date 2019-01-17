Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In a recent report, Pittsburgh was named among the safest and most affordable cities to live in.

Realtor.com compiled a list of cities and ranked them based on crime rates, affordability and amenities. Pittsburgh was ranked as the second safest and most affordable city to live in.

According to the report, the median home price in the Steel City is $173,000 and the crime rate has been consistently dropping, even in light of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting in October. The report states the crime rate in Pittsburgh as 18.44%.

Bobby West of Coldwell Banker, a local real estate agent, said Brighton Heights is a neighborhood that is turning into a desirable location.

“(Brighton Heights) is a neighborhood in transition,” said West. “When I was growing up in the ’90s, it was certainly not a place for a first-time home buyer; but that’s changed.”

The top five cities in the country include:

Grand Rapids, Michigan Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Port St. Lucie, Florida El Paso, Texas Syracuse, New York

