PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — All eyes are on the weekend with a chance for big snow totals as a major winter weather system is set to pass by Pennsylvania.

This system has yet to come together, and the system that it is expected to come from hasn’t cleared the Rockies yet, so a lot can still happen. That means there’s a good chance this snow map will change with what to expect. That being said it represents KDKA’s Ron Smiley’s latest thinking of what to expect in hopes that it will help you in preparing for the weekend.

The highlight of the snow map is the eight inches or more part.

At this time, he’s keeping the line for more than eight inches of snow north of I-80, but there is growing evidence that the line will set up farther south. The line could drop as far south as Pittsburgh. At this point, we will leave it in the spot where probabilities place a 50 percent chance of seeing eight or more inches of snow within a 24-hour time period.

Pittsburgh to along I-80 are in the secondary tier of places that could potentially see four to eight inches of snow. Smiley thinks the base number of four inches will standup for every place already in the region.

We may have to stretch to I-80, the area expected to see four-inches-plus, but he doesn’t think that is likely right now.

Interstate 70 should be about where the rain-snow line sets up for most of the event. Wherever this line forms could potentially see periods of ice. The biggest concern here will be slick conditions and power disruptions where trace amounts of ice falls.

