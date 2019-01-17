Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kool & The Gang will be the first to perform at Rivers Casino’s new event center this spring.

Rivers Casino says they will soon complete construction on a new 25,000-square-foot event center, which will be able to accommodate up to 800 guests for sit-down dinners and up to 2,000 customers for stand-up receptions, trade shows and conferences.

The Casino says Kool & The Gang will be the first to perform in the new space.

The concert is scheduled for Saturday, March 9, at 8 p.m.

Concertgoers must be older than 21.

Tickets are on sale now at showclix.com.