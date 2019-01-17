WINTER STORM:Winter Storm To Bring Major Snow Event To Pittsburgh Area
Filed Under:Kool & the Gang, Local TV, Rivers Casino

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kool & The Gang will be the first to perform at Rivers Casino’s new event center this spring.

Rivers Casino says they will soon complete construction on a new 25,000-square-foot event center, which will be able to accommodate up to 800 guests for sit-down dinners and up to 2,000 customers for stand-up receptions, trade shows and conferences.

US musicians Robert ‘Kool’ Bell (L), James ‘JT’ Taylor (2nd from L), DRonald Bell (3rd from L), Dennis Thomas (5th from L) of Kool & The Gang perform onstage during the Songwriters Hall of Fame 49th Annual Induction and Awards Dinner at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

The Casino says Kool & The Gang will be the first to perform in the new space.

The concert is scheduled for Saturday, March 9, at 8 p.m.

Concertgoers must be older than 21.

Tickets are on sale now at showclix.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s