PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt has been named to the Pro Bowl.

The team made the announcement Thursday afternoon.

“T.J. Watt has been named to the 2019 #ProBowl.”

Watt takes the place of injured Houston Texans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney.

Watt led the Steelers’ defense and tied for second among all NFL linebackers with 13.0 sacks in 2018. He was the only NFL player to finish the 2018 regular season with at least 65 total tackles, 10.0 sacks and five defensive forced fumbles.

Watt joins other Steelers at the Pro Bowl including Juju Smith-Schuster (replaces Antonio Brown), Cam Heyward, David DeCastro, Alejandro Villanueva and Maurkice Pouncey.

DeCastro and Brown are not participating because of injury.

The Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, Jan. 27 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

