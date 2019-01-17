Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If retirement is in your near future, Pennsylvania is one of the best places to be, according to a new study.

WalletHub released their 2019 “Best States to Retire” list Monday.

They compared affordability, quality of life and health care in all 50 states to determine their rankings.

Pennsylvania came in 9th overall.

The top five states were:

Florida South Dakota Colorado New Hampshire Virginia

Utah, Iowa and Wyoming also beat out Pennsylvania. Minnesota came in 10th.

Pennsylvania ranked 5th in terms of quality of life, 22nd for health care and 23rd for affordability.

Ohio was ranked the 17th best state to retire overall.

West Virginia, meanwhile, is one of the worst states. It was ranked 48th overall.

