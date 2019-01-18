Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting its first flu-related death of the season.

According to health officials, the woman was in her 90s and had underlying medical conditions. She died of flu complications.

In a press release, Allegheny County Health Department Director Dr. Karen Hacker said:

“We have been notified that a female resident of Allegheny County has died due to flu complications. The resident was in her early 90s and had underlying medical conditions. The flu vaccine is the best way to help protect against flu, residents can also take precautions during flu season to limit their exposure. It’s also very important that residents call their health care provider as soon as they experience flu symptoms. The prescription of antiviral drugs can reduce the severity of the illness.”

The Health Department says this year’s flu numbers are lower than last.

So far, there have been 414 cases of the flu reported with 18 hospitalizations. That’s compared to last year at this time when there were 3,533 cases, 316 hospitalizations and 8 deaths.

Health officials are urging everyone to get their flu shots if they have not already done so, and if you are experiencing symptoms to see your doctor.

They also offer these suggestions to stop the spread of flu:

Wash your hands. Do not cough or sneeze into your hands – cough or sneeze into a shoulder or elbow instead. Stay at home if you are sick or have flu-like symptoms (fever, muscle aches, cough, sore throat and fatigue) so as not to infect others.