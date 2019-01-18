Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BEAVER, Pa. (KDKA) — A Beaver County man faces up to 20 years in prison in connection to a murder case where the victim’s body was never found.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Friday that 69-year-old Loyd Groves, of Beaver, was sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison for the murder of Katherine Heckel.

Heckel was last seen alive on July 15, 1991. Co-workers said she left for lunch, but never returned. She was declared legally dead several years later.

Prosecutors said Groves and Heckel were co-workers who had been having an extramarital affair, but she wanted to end the relationship.

Groves was charged with criminal homicide decades later and convicted of third-degree murder in December.

The Attorney General’s office says advances in DNA science showed that a blood stain found in Groves’ van was identified as Heckel’s blood through forensic analysis.