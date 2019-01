Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MOUNT OLIVER (KDKA) — A child had to be treated after an overnight fire at a home in Mount Oliver.

The fire started just before midnight on Giffin Avenue near Transverse Park.

Officials say everyone inside made it out safely, but two people – including a toddler – were checked by medics for smoke inhalation.

Authorities have not yet said what sparked the fire.

The fire damaged the home.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.