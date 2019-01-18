WINTER STORM:Winter Storm Warning Issued, Governor Declares State of Emergency
BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — Bethel Park School District officials say a threat was found in a school bathroom and classes may be canceled on Monday as a result.

In a letter to parents, guardians and staff, superintendent Joseph Pasquerilla said a threatening message was found in a bathroom at Neil Armstrong Middle School on Friday.

Pasquerilla said it threatened the school on Monday, Jan. 21, but did not go into further detail.

The middle school administration, school police officers and Bethel Park Police are investigating, but they have not yet been able to identify who wrote the message.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has information about the message is asked to speak with any Neil Armstrong administrator, staff member, school police officer or call the Bethel Park Police Department at (412) 833-2000.

If officials are unable to identify who wrote the message, Monday’s classes will be canceled for every school in the Bethel Park School District. If a cancellation is necessary, the announcement will be made Sunday evening.

