WINTER STORM:Winter Storm Warning Issued, Governor Declares State of Emergency
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMExtra
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By David Highfield
Filed Under:David Highfield, Local TV, Pennsylvania Turnpike, Snow

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Maintenance crews for the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be busy this weekend.

At the maintenance facility in Harrison City, it’s all hands on deck starting Saturday morning.

Workers are planning on sleeping at the facility, with no one going home until the storm passes.

“It’s rare, usually once or maybe twice a year this happens,” said David Vento, who heads up the maintenance team. “They stay here and they know, y’know, they bring food.”

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

In the past, some sections of the turnpike have had to be shut down during big storms, but they’re not expecting that this time.

Commercial vehicles and buses are not allowed on the turnpike beginning at noon Saturday and running until noon Sunday.

“It has been commercial traffic that initially caused the shut down. Sometimes if they’re empty, they can’t get traction or if they’re loaded, they can stop fast enough,” Vento said.

Crews are placing electronic signs at turnpike entrances to alert drivers of commercial vehicles and buses that they’re not allowed.

David Highfield

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s