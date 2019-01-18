WINTER STORM:Winter Storm Warning Issued, Governor Declares State of Emergency
(CBSNewYork/CBS Local) – Check your freezers.

(credit: Handout)

The nuggets being recalled are under the Perdue Simply Smart Organics Gluten Free Chicken Breast Nuggets brand.

Some packages might contain pieces of wood, the company said.

(credit: Handout)

The items were produced in Oct. 2018 and have a “Best If Used By Date” of 10/25/2019.

The UPC product code is 72745-80656 and an establishment number of P-33944.

No injuries have been reported.

If you have any of them, you’re asked not to consume them and to call Perdue Foods at (877) 727-3447 for a full refund.

