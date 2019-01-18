Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MARS, Pa. (KDKA) — Residents north of Pittsburgh are expected to be hit hardest by the weekend snowstorm, so they were stocking up on food and supplies Friday.

KDKA’s Pam Surano headed north to Butler County.

At the hardware and grocery stores in Mars, there was an urgency in the air. Snow and ice totals are predicted to be higher there than the city.

At the Super Mars Market, residents rushed to get food and provisions. One mom knew all about faring storms.

Kelly Richardson, a mother of seven from Mars, spoke to KDKA while shopping with her children.

“We’re always ready. We always have a supply of food in our basement. Water, everything that we need, supplies in case there’s any type of emergency,” she said.

Also experienced in riding out the weather, Edward Brinko, a Butler County resident since 1926. Brinko says he’s seen bigger storms.

“Twenty-four inches [in] ’93, we had a big one,” he said.

Yet Edward knows he’s fortunate to have help.

“I have very good neighbors that help me. They cut my firewood. They stack my firewood on the porch,” he said.

Good neighborly helping is what they were doing at True Value, where it was busy.

“This morning’s been pretty wild, as it was yesterday. They’ve been getting the shovels, the ice melters, of course, some heaters,” Ed Pfeifer, co-owner of Pfeifer Hardware and Supply, said.

Pfeifer True Value is the oldest building in Mars, they’ve been here since 1986 and they know their customers. Many of them are elderly and live in rural areas, so they’re concerned they get everything they need.

Mars Resident Dori Reu says she came to pick up salt.

“Our street is very steep to get in and out, so we’re going to stay put if we’re stuck,” she said.

Some other good advice imparted to customers: get shovels and shovel as you go. When it’s too deep and heavy, it’s dangerous and difficult.

And by all means, Pfeifer says, get ready.

“It’s way better to be prepared than it is to try and react and act after the fact,” he said.