Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With a major snowstorm looming this weekend, the National Weather Service has now issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Pittsburgh area.

According to the National Weather Service, heavy mixed precipitation is possible with total snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches in Allegheny County and surrounding areas. Ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch are also possible.

The warning is in effect from 10 a.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Forest, Indiana, Lawrence, Jefferson, Venango, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

The National Weather Service says the warning means a significant winter storm is expected and it’s time for residents to take action and be prepared for changing weather conditions.

Gov. Tom Wolf has also declared a State of Emergency ahead of the storm for increased assistance with storm-related needs.

Remember the winter definitions: Winter Storm Watch – potential for a significant winter storm – plan ahead

Winter Storm Warning – significant winter storm expected – take action — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) January 18, 2019

They say places north of I-80 and eastern Ohio will see heavy snow while northern West Virginia will get rain. It’s the area of southwestern Pennsylvania that is a challenge to predict.

We continue to have high confidence in locations north of I-80 and eastern Ohio with respect to heavy snow and going to rain in northern West Virginia. Southwest PA is where the challenge resides. #snow #winter — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) January 18, 2019

Amtrak has canceled Trains 42 and 43 on its Pennsylvanian line, which were scheduled to travel between New York and Pittsburgh with stops in Philadelphia and Harrisburg.

They also canceled Trains 662, 664, 672, 661, 667 and 671 on its Keystone line, which traveled between New York and Harrisburg.

Additionally, a number of airlines with flights in and out of Pittsburgh International Airport have waived change fees for the weekend.

For the latest on the potential for big snow totals please stay with KDKA on air and online.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.