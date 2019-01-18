Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP/KDKA) — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania is ending any consideration of joining a potentially crowded Democratic field running for president in 2020.

Casey’s statement Friday comes a couple months after he dropped hints that he was considering a run, fresh off easily winning a third term in the Senate.

The mild-mannered 58-year-old son of the late governor had said he was concerned about a Democratic nominee winning Pennsylvania. The state was crucial to President Donald Trump’s capturing the White House.

He told KDKA’s Jon Delano last November:

Delano: “Are you saying then that you’ve not taken off the table the possibility of you running for president?”

Casey: “I would never do that, Jon. You always want to keep everything on the table. It’s an important year. I wish I could say we’re only going to have three or four candidates and make it easy. We’re going to have 15 or 20 or 25.”

Delano: “And why shouldn’t you be one of them?”

Casey: “Because you have to win Pennsylvania, so who would be the strongest candidate that we could nominate to win Pennsylvania? That could be a number of people.”

Delano: “Could that be you?”

Casey: “We’ll see. We’ll see.”

But now Casey’s saying he has “no doubt” that the Democratic Party will nominate a candidate who can win Pennsylvania and the presidency.

