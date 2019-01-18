Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

TURTLE CREEK (KDKA) — Police are investigating an apparent overnight shooting in Turtle Creek.

Officers were called to the intersection of Maple Avenue and Albert Street just before 12:30 a.m.

They were also called to Speedy Food Mart a few blocks away on James Street, where they found a car with the driver’s side window shot out and bullet holes on the side.

One person was transported from the scene.

The victim is reportedly a 28-year-old man. Officials have not released his condition

