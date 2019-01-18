WINTER STORM:Winter Storm Watch Issued, Up To 12 Inches Of Snow Possible In Areas
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
By Brenda Waters
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Brenda Waters, Local TV, Shooting, Turtle Creek

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

TURTLE CREEK (KDKA) — Police are investigating an apparent overnight shooting in Turtle Creek.

Officers were called to the intersection of Maple Avenue and Albert Street just before 12:30 a.m.

They were also called to Speedy Food Mart a few blocks away on James Street, where they found a car with the driver’s side window shot out and bullet holes on the side.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

One person was transported from the scene.

The victim is reportedly a 28-year-old man. Officials have not released his condition

Stay with KDKA for the latest on the developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s