Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

(CNN) — Happy hour was less happy in 2018 than a year prior.

It was the third year in a row that alcohol consumption among Americans decreased. That’s according to beverage market analysis company IWSR.

The company says Americans guzzled down 3.35 billion cases of beer, wine and liquor last year, a decline of .8 percent.

According to IWSR, the main component in the decline was a drop in beer consumption, which was down 1.5 percent.

The company says wine and spirits are getting more popular, gaining sales volume for 24 years straight.

IWSR’s U.S. President and Global Marketing Chief Brandy Rand says trends toward health and wellness are likely factors in declining alcohol consumption.

For more information on the IWSR study, visit this link.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.