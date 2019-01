Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WEST END (KDKA) — A house collapsed and blocked part of a road in the West End on Friday.

It happened around 4 p.m. on Steuben Street.

Allegheny County officials said a house collapsed, blocking the 100 block of Steuben Street.

A large hole could be seen in the side of the house near the roof and caution tape was set up around the house.

No injuries have been reported. Police were on the scene.

