Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (AP/KDKA) — Most of Pennsylvania is under a Winter Storm Watch ahead of a weekend storm that could pack a wallop of snow, followed by bitter cold and high winds, making travel hazardous.

From Pittsburgh to the Poconos, communities are being warned about possibly heavy mixed precipitation, with possible snow totals ranging from a dusting to 15 inches.

The Winter Storm Watch goes into effect Saturday morning and continues through Sunday afternoon.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

According to the National Weather Service, heavy mixed precipitation is possible with snow and ice accumulations.

The storm should sweep into western Pennsylvania on Saturday morning, tracking its way across the state by afternoon.

The National Weather Service says Pittsburgh could get as much as 11 inches of snow, central Pennsylvania and parts of the Poconos could get 15 inches and Philadelphia’s suburbs could get 8 inches.

We continue to have high confidence in locations north of I-80 and eastern Ohio with respect to heavy snow and going to rain in northern West Virginia. Southwest PA is where the challenge resides. #snow #winter — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) January 18, 2019

As the snow moves out, heavy, freezing rains are possible late Saturday into Sunday morning.

Dangerous wind chills will be a concern in some areas on Monday morning.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)