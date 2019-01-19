Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) — Bethel Park Mayor Jack Allen declared of a snow emergency on Saturday ahead of Winter Storm Harper on Saturday.

“We want to stay ahead of the storm,” Allen said. “Our top priority is the safety of residents. If you do not have to travel during the storm, please avoid it. Please heed warning from our emergency responders and personnel, and remember to check on your neighbors, especially the elderly.”

The declaration will be in effect through 10 a.m. on Sunday.

The declaration prohibits everyone from parking or leaving vehicles unattended on all streets, roads and highways within Bethel Park. Also, vehicles driven within Bethel Park must be equipped with tires suitable for use in snow and ice conditions.

The Bethel Park Emergency Management Agency will be monitoring the storm and watching for unmet needs during the inclement weather affecting travel, utilities, and shelter.

