Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — It was just raining in Pittsburgh on Saturday, but north of the city, some snow did fall.

Traveling along I-79 from Grove City to Butler County, the roads were slippery and treacherous.

The Grove City Outlets were a ghost town, and the roads for the most part were the same.

Near I-80 on 79, a motorist stopped to help another who slid off the highway, where speed restrictions were in effect. Into the evening, speed restrictions remained for potions of I-79 north, I-80 and 90.

As the rain came down and temperatures teetered at the freezing mark, many motorists pulled off the road.

Back in Butler County, however, where just rain continued to fall, wet, slick roads proved no problem for inexperienced and experienced drivers alike.

“It doesn’t scare me too much it’s kind of just wet,” Tyler Dicioccio said. “Taking my time, but I try not to slow down too much because then people get angry.”

“When I was a kid, it was just another day in the winter,” Ray Beatty said. “Very few cars on the road now. Most people are staying home.”