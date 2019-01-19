Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Kay

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

This gorgeous gal is Kay! She is a loving, 2-year-old girl who was brought to Animal Friends as a stray. Kay gets along well with other felines and may enjoy sharing her new family with another cat. While she can be a little shy with new people, she warms up nicely as she builds trust. Kay would benefit from a quieter home where she can settle into a routine and get started with her new life!

To find out more about how to adopt Kay, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Charlotte & Leroy

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

As of 12/10/18 Charlotte is approximately 3-years-old. Someone saved her from the streets and she had her babies one day after coming to the shelter. She was a wonderful mom!! She is very afraid of other animals, so she needs to be the only pet. She is very loving and friendly to humans. She would do best as the only pet.

To find out more about how to adopt Charlotte, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Leroy is very people friendly. Not good with male dogs. Likes attention and going for walks.

To find out more about how to adopt Leroy, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

