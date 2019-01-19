Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Saturday morning that the Commonwealth Response Coordination Center was activated by the state.

“We are taking an aggressive approach to preparedness for this winter storm and having the CRCC activated ensures all hands are on deck and focused on a coordinated effort to provide help where needed as quickly as possible,” Wolf said. “First and foremost, I want all Pennsylvanians to be safe. We are doing all we can to help with that.”

The CRCC coordinates the deployment of state agency resources to counties that do not have the capability to respond as needed or have exhausted all available resources at the county level.

“Activation of the CRCC is the continuation of the planning process for this storm that started days ago,” said PEMA Acting Director Randy Padfield. “We expect this storm to be a significant one, and conditions could change rapidly. We’ll be closely working with our county and state agency partners to monitor the storm and coordinate any response as needed.”

On Friday, Gov. Wolf declared a state of emergency.

He announced the declaration on social media, saying: “I’m declaring a State of Emergency as #WinterStormHarper approaches. We’ll be aggressive in managing this storm — snowfall rates could exceed 1-2 inches per hour. Our top concern is the safety of residents. Postpone travel if you can, and be aware of changing conditions.”

