PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Monongahela Incline is expected to be closed for a few days due to a water main break.

The Port Authority of Allegheny County said the break occurred overnight between Friday and Saturday along Grandview Avenue in Mt. Washington.

They say the incline is expected to remain closed until Tuesday because they will not be able to get the necessary parts needed for repairs over the holiday weekend.

Shuttle buses will operate between the upper and lower incline stations during the closure.

Riders with questions can contact Port Authority Customer Service at (412) 442-2000.

