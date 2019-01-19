Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Unless you are a snow lover, the weekend weather is not looking to be ideal, with the National Weather Service issuing a new winter storm warning early Saturday morning.

It is not going to be the Blizzard of ’93 or Snowmageddon, but a sizable snowstorm will get your attention and cause issues for the next few days.

The National Weather Service’s new warning affects Allegheny, Brooke, Muskingum, Harrison, Guernsey, Westmoreland Ridges, Westmoreland, Washington, Ohio and Belmont counties. The alert calls for snow totals of up to 9 inches and around 1/10-inch of ice. A changeover to rain is possible on Saturday afternoon before the cold air returns Sunday.

No major changes were made to the forecast for the Upper Ohio Valley Region overnight. The entire area is under Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories for snow and ice accumulation through Sunday morning. pic.twitter.com/lEUnWkYsqc — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) January 19, 2019

Light snow has already moved in north of the I-80 corridor as of 6 a.m. on Saturday. Rain is going to mix in for areas south of Pittsburgh that will hold down the snow totals. The rest of the viewing area will see all snow – with some pretty impressive totals expected by early Sunday.

There will be flash freezing possible with falling temperatures on Sunday.

Snow totals are predicted to be ½-inch to 1-inch for the southern portions of the viewing area, but when you go north to about the Allegheny County line up to southern Butler County, things are going to be different. That area is expected to get 4-9 inches of snow. North of that between I-80 and into New York state, a foot of snow is possible.

Amtrak canceled Trains 42 and 43 on its Pennsylvanian line, which were scheduled to travel between New York and Pittsburgh with stops in Philadelphia and Harrisburg. It also canceled Trains 662, 664, 672, 661, 667 and 671 on its Keystone line, which traveled between New York and Harrisburg.

Additionally, a number of airlines with flights in and out of Pittsburgh International Airport have waived change fees for the weekend.

Gov. Tom Wolf also declared a state of emergency ahead of this weekend’s winter storm, saying, “We’ll be aggressive in managing this storm — snowfall rates could exceed 1-2 inches per hour. Our top concern is the safety of residents. Postpone travel if you can, and be aware of changing conditions.”

⚠️ I'm declaring a State of Emergency as #WinterStormHarper approaches. We'll be aggressive in managing this storm — snowfall rates could exceed 1-2 inches per hour. Our top concern is the safety of residents. Postpone travel if you can, and be aware of changing conditions. https://t.co/Kk8P8ENeEF — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) January 18, 2019

In addition, there is a commercial vehicle ban will be in place between noon Saturday and noon Sunday on all interstates and the Turnpike, except for I-95. The speed limit on the turnpike will also be reduced to 45 mph.

⚠️With an intense winter storm expected to bring heavy snow, high winds, sleet and freezing rain across the state, a commercial vehicle ban will be in place between noon Saturday and noon Sunday on all interstates and the Turnpike, except for I-95. ℹ️INFO: https://t.co/fBDS8Jvix5 pic.twitter.com/EX4GfemMil — PA Department of Transportation (@PennDOTNews) January 18, 2019

