WINTER STORM:Winter Storm Warning Issued, Governor Declares State of Emergency
Filed Under:Local TV, National Weather Service Pittsburgh, Snow Totals, Winter Storm Harper

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Unless you are a snow lover, the weekend weather is not looking to be ideal, with the National Weather Service issuing a new winter storm warning early Saturday morning.

It is not going to be the Blizzard of ’93 or Snowmageddon, but a sizable snowstorm will get your attention and cause issues for the next few days.

The National Weather Service’s new warning affects Allegheny, Brooke, Muskingum, Harrison, Guernsey, Westmoreland Ridges, Westmoreland, Washington, Ohio and Belmont counties. The alert calls for snow totals of up to 9 inches and around 1/10-inch of ice. A changeover to rain is possible on Saturday afternoon before the cold air returns Sunday.

Light snow has already moved in north of the I-80 corridor as of 6 a.m. on Saturday. Rain is going to mix in for areas south of Pittsburgh that will hold down the snow totals. The rest of the viewing area will see all snow – with some pretty impressive totals expected by early Sunday.

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

There will be flash freezing possible with falling temperatures on Sunday.

Snow totals are predicted to be ½-inch to 1-inch for the southern portions of the viewing area, but when you go north to about the Allegheny County line up to southern Butler County, things are going to be different. That area is expected to get 4-9 inches of snow. North of that between I-80 and into New York state, a foot of snow is possible.

Photo Credit: KDKA

Amtrak canceled Trains 42 and 43 on its Pennsylvanian line, which were scheduled to travel between New York and Pittsburgh with stops in Philadelphia and Harrisburg. It also canceled Trains 662, 664, 672, 661, 667 and 671 on its Keystone line, which traveled between New York and Harrisburg.

Additionally, a number of airlines with flights in and out of Pittsburgh International Airport have waived change fees for the weekend.

Gov. Tom Wolf also declared a state of emergency ahead of this weekend’s winter storm, saying, “We’ll be aggressive in managing this storm — snowfall rates could exceed 1-2 inches per hour. Our top concern is the safety of residents. Postpone travel if you can, and be aware of changing conditions.”

In addition, there is a commercial vehicle ban will be in place between noon Saturday and noon Sunday on all interstates and the Turnpike, except for I-95. The speed limit on the turnpike will also be reduced to 45 mph.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

Photo Credit: KDKA

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s