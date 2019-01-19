Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The interstate commercial vehicle ban has been partially lifted across Pennsylvania due to changes in the forecast.

State officials initially said Friday that they planned to impose speed restrictions and a ban on all commercial traffic, including buses, on most interstates and the Pennsylvania Turnpike from noon Saturday through noon Sunday.

As the forecast changed Saturday and the anticipated storm severity was reduced, PennDOT removed the commercial vehicle traffic ban in some areas.

The ban was removed from the following locations:

Pennsylvania Turnpike mainline from the Ohio state line to the New Jersey state line

Turnpike from the New Jersey state line to the Carlisle exit

Interstate 70 in Washington and Westmoreland counties

I-79

I-279

I-579

I-376

I-83

I-81 south of I-83

I-283

I-176

The ban remains in effect on many interstates, the Turnpike’s northeast extension, the U.S. 22 expressway and the Pennsylvania Route 33 expressway in Northampton and Monroe counties.

A 45 mph speed restriction is in place on I-80 from the Ohio State line to I-99, as well as I-376 in Mercer and Lawrence counties. The speed restriction is also in place on I-90, I-86, and I-79 from I-90 to I-80.

Interstate 95, I-676, I-476 south of the Turnpike, I-76 east of the Turnpike and I-276 in southeastern Pennsylvania were not affected by the commercial vehicle ban.