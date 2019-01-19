WINTER STORM:Winter Storm Warning Canceled For Allegheny, Westmoreland Counties
By Brenda Waters
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — Snow was falling at a steady pace in New Castle, Lawrence County, on Saturday.

PennDOT crews were busy salting and plowing highways, but folks were shopping at Walmart like it was a sunny day, and they had their reasons for coming out in bad weather.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

“Cats are the most important thing to me right now. They need food. I should’ve come out last night, but I didn’t, so I’m here today getting [cat food],” Vince Perrotta said.

Jeremy Hawkins says he and his family always shop on Saturday, no matter the weather conditions.

“Just regular grocery shopping. Meats and vegetables. This is regular shopping,” he said.

Within hours, the snow in New Castle quickly turned to rain and with temperatures dropping overnight. It will make for slick conditions.

