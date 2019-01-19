WINTER STORM:Forecast Changes, With Warm Air Delaying Wintery Blast, Freezing Conditions
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With all the snow and freezing rain entering the area on Saturday night into Sunday, people might be in the mood to hear what Punxsutawney Phil has to say a bit early.

Photo Credit: Cal Clark/KDKA

Perhaps residents are in the mood to have a drink, as well.

Well, Punxsutawney Phil has them covered.

Photo Credit: Cal Clark/KDKA

Phil visited Pittsburgh for a weekend of activities and drink releases in the Strip District on and on the North Side on Saturday.

On Friday, the groundhog was at Wigle Whiskey for Phil’s Shadow whiskey samples. On Saturday, there was a Lunch with Groundhog Phil event and the release of Phil’s Burrow at Threadbare Cider. On Monday, Punxsutawney Phil returns to Wigle Whiskey.

