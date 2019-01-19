WINTER STORM:Winter Weather Advisory In Effect Until 10 A.M.
SHERADEN (KDKA) — A young man was injured after shots were fired in Sheraden on Saturday.

Officers were sent to Allendale Street near Adon Street just after 8 p.m. for a ShotSpotter activation.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz)

Police say when they arrived at the scene, they found a residence had been shot multiple times. An 18-year-old man inside the home had been shot in the hand.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

