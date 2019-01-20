Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — The Bethel Park School District says classes will be canceled on Monday, partially due to an unresolved threatening message found Friday.

In a letter to parents, guardians and staff, superintendent Joseph Pasquerilla said a threatening message was found in a bathroom at Neil Armstrong Middle School on Friday.

Pasquerilla said it threatened the school on Monday, Jan. 21, but did not go into further detail.

School officials say police and school police officers have not been able to identify who wrote the message, so they have decided to cancel Monday’s classes in the entire district.

The cancellation is also partially due to the extreme cold temperatures and wind chill advisory.

Due to the unresolved threat at Neil Armstrong Middle School and the extreme cold temperatures/Wind Chill Advisory, all Bethel Park School District schools will be CLOSED on Monday, January 21, 2019. — Bethel Park SD (@bpsdinfo) January 20, 2019

Schools were going to be in session on Monday to make up for the cancellation of school on Oct. 18.

Classes were canceled that day due to a threat of violence.