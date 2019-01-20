WINTER STORM:Wind Chill Advisory Issued
Filed Under:Bethel Park School District, Local TV, Neil Armstrong Middle School, School Threat

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — The Bethel Park School District says classes will be canceled on Monday, partially due to an unresolved threatening message found Friday.

In a letter to parents, guardians and staff, superintendent Joseph Pasquerilla said a threatening message was found in a bathroom at Neil Armstrong Middle School on Friday.

Pasquerilla said it threatened the school on Monday, Jan. 21, but did not go into further detail.

School officials say police and school police officers have not been able to identify who wrote the message, so they have decided to cancel Monday’s classes in the entire district.

The cancellation is also partially due to the extreme cold temperatures and wind chill advisory.

Schools were going to be in session on Monday to make up for the cancellation of school on Oct. 18.

Classes were canceled that day due to a threat of violence.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s