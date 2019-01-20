Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A weekend ban on commercial vehicles on most state highways has been lifted by officials Sunday morning.

According to a statement from PennDOT, most restrictions on commercial vehicles were lifted at 7 a.m. However, the commercial vehicle ban still remains in effect on the following roads:

I-80 (west of I-81)

I-81 (north of I-80)

I-84

I-86

I-90

I-99

I-180

I-380

In accordance with Gov. Tom Wolf’s declaration of emergency on Friday, all commercial traffic, including buses are banned from traveling on certain state highways. Tow trucks are the only exception during a ban on commercial vehicles.

Officials at PennDOT did enact a speed limit restriction on certain highways, lowering the speed by at least 10 m.p.h. To learn more about the restrictions, click here.

