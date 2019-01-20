Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — The Los Angeles Rams beat the New Orleans Saints in the NFC championship game Sunday, which means former Pitt star Aaron Donald is heading to the Super Bowl.

Donald, a Penn Hills native, was a defensive tackle for the Panthers and was the Rams’ second pick of the first round in 2014.

Penn Hills and Pitt both congratulated Donald on Twitter.

From Penn Hills to Pitt to LA. And now, the best defensive player in the game will play on the biggest stage in sports. Aaron Donald ?? Super Bowl LIII ?? via @RamsNFL #H2P

pic.twitter.com/DEMicjhJ8n — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) January 21, 2019

Greg Zuerlein kicked a 57-yard field goal in overtime to send the Rams to the Super Bowl with a 26-23 victory over the Saints.

It will be the Rams’ first Super Bowl trip since returning to LA from St. Louis for the 2016 season.

The Super Bowl will be televised by CBS on Feb. 3.

