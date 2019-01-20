WEATHER ALERT:Wind Chill Advisory In Effect Until Monday Afternoon
PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — The Los Angeles Rams beat the New Orleans Saints in the NFC championship game Sunday, which means former Pitt star Aaron Donald is heading to the Super Bowl.

Donald, a Penn Hills native, was a defensive tackle for the Panthers and was the Rams’ second pick of the first round in 2014.

Penn Hills and Pitt both congratulated Donald on Twitter.

Greg Zuerlein kicked a 57-yard field goal in overtime to send the Rams to the Super Bowl with a 26-23 victory over the Saints.

It will be the Rams’ first Super Bowl trip since returning to LA from St. Louis for the 2016 season.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 20: Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after defeating the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the New Orleans Saints with a score of 26 to 23. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Super Bowl will be televised by CBS on Feb. 3.

