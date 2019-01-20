Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The man that was pulled from the Allegheny River on Saturday has died, according to police.

Authorities said in a statement today that the man was pulled from the Allegheny River Saturday shortly after 2:30 p.m. The Pittsburgh River Rescue team, police, fire and EMS crews responded to the call near the Andy Warhol Bridge.

According to officials, first responders pulled the male from the river and immediately initiated CPR. The victim was transported to UPMC Mercy Hospital.

Authorities said that the mean was pronounced dead at the hospital on Saturday at approximately 3 p.m.

The identity of the male has not yet been released. Police did not indicate why the male was in the rive or if foul play is involved.

