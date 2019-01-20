Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Thousands flocked to Downtown Pittsburgh for the third annual Women’s March on Saturday.

This year’s protest theme was “Building Bridges Stronger Than Hate.”

Organizers say they’re focusing on economic inequality and fighting hate and discrimination.

“It is amazing. Old, young, black, white, Jewish, Christian. The unions are walking with us. Juneteenth is walking with us. All kinds of people around Pittsburgh. Even in corners where I was concerned, small towns… The guy who made the [women’s march] t-shirt is from a small town up in the South Hills and he was so pleased to do the work. All kinds of Pittsburghers are pleased to do this work,” Tracy Baton, director of the Women’s March of Washington in Pittsburgh, said.