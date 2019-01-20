Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Overnight rain turned into a wintry mix and snow early Sunday morning, causing treacherous driving conditions and covering much of western Pennsylvania.

Temperatures are falling fast as they plummet to the teens Sunday and will continue to drop into the single digits overnight. Strong winds are also expected to play a factor as wind chills will drop even lower.

Warm air won the battle yesterday as rain fell across Western Pennsylvania instead of the highly anticipated freezing rain and snow.

A wintry mix is expected to change into snow with accumulation of 2 to 4 inches and a light glaze of ice accumulation in some areas. Drivers should anticipate slippery road conditions.

A National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all of the Western Pennsylvania region including Allegheny, Westmoreland, Beaver, Butler and Armstrong Counties.

The advisory is in effect from midnight until 10 a.m. Sunday.

