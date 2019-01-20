Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) – Josh Williams hit four 3-pointers for 15 points and Robert Morris rolled to a 79-65 win over Bryant on Saturday.

Malik Petteway added 14 points with nine rebounds and four steals for the Colonials (9-9, 4-1 Northeast Conference). Matty McConnell had 13 points, five rebounds and five assists and Yannis Mendy chipped in 10 points.

Williams hit three 3-pointers in the first half to help Robert Morris to a 36-25 lead at the break.

The Colonials led throughout the second half and opened the period on a 16-7 surge featuring six points by McConnell and a 3-pointer by Williams to push it to 52-32 with 14:13 to play. Bryant fought back and closed to 69-60 with 2:57 remaining before a pair of 3-point plays by Petteway sealed the Colonials win.

Adam Grant scored 17 points to lead the Bulldogs (5-11, 2-3).

