EVERSON, Pa. (KDKA) — A space heater sparked a fire that caused damage to two homes in Fayette County on Sunday.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. at a home on Brown Street near Shipley Street.

According to the Everson Volunteer Fire Chief, the fire was coming through the roof in the back of the home, and the flames extended to a second home.

The scene was cleared around 9:20 p.m.

Fire officials determined a space heater in the rear bedroom of the home started the fire. The home is uninhabitable for the time being.

A mother and daughter lived in the home where the fire started. Neither were there at the time, but two dogs and two cats were inside. Both dogs have been accounted for, but the cats have not been found.

There was minor damage to the attic and roof of the second home, which is currently vacant.