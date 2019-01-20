Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — According to police, suspects in a stolen vehicle got into a crash in Churchill on Sunday, then fled the scene in a second stolen vehicle after the first caught fire.

Police say the driver of a 2016 black Nissan Altima that had been reported stolen to Wilkinsburg Police on Saturday was heading westbound on Route 22 around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

The driver was allegedly speeding and driving recklessly before it crashed into another vehicle head-on at the intersection of William Penn Highway and Rodi Road.

The occupants of the Nissan got out of the vehicle, which caught on fire after the crash. They then got into a 2019 white Kia Sportage that was behind the Nissan. Police say the Kia Sportage had also been reported stolen to Pittsburgh Police.

The driver of the Kia Sportage then left the scene, heading westbound on Route 22 toward the Parkway.

According to police, the driver of the other vehicle involved in the head-on crash was not injured.

Police say they are searching for the white Kia Sportage, which has a license plate reading HSW7654. Anyone who may have information on this incident is asked to call 911.