PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A person driving a stolen vehicle went over a hill, causing the car to overturn, during a police pursuit in West Mifflin on Sunday.

It happened near the intersection of Outlook Drive and Oak Street.

KDKA’s Kym Gable reports police were following a stolen vehicle down the icy street when the driver went off the road and over a hill, causing the vehicle to overturn.

Police say the driver didn’t realize the road was a dead end.

(Photo Credit: Kym Gable/KDKA)

One man was thrown out of the window of the vehicle. He’s expected to be OK.

Two other people were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. Witnesses say they saw first responders pull those two people from the wreckage. The witnesses said they appeared to be alert and conscious.

All three were taken to a local hospital.

The owner of the stolen vehicle was also at the scene of the crash to talk to police and retrieve some belongings, including a stroller, from the vehicle.

Officers say charges will be filed.

