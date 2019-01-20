WINTER STORM:Wind Chill Advisory Issued
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man was arrested in Westmoreland County on Sunday afternoon after allegedly firing a pistol in the direction of Pennsylvania State Troopers.

State police say troopers were sent to Blacksmith Road in Mount Pleasant Township around 12:30 p.m. for a report of a hit-and-run crash. During their investigation, troopers learned a blue Dodge pickup truck was involved in the crash.

Troopers found the pickup truck in the driveway of a camper residence on Shady Lane near Schultz Road.

Timothy Minerd, 47, then allegedly came out of the camper and fired several rounds from a semi-automatic pistol into the ground in the direction of the troopers.

Troopers set up a perimeter and a Special Emergency Response Team was notified.

Minerd was eventually taken into custody by state police. No one was reported injured.

Police say Minerd is facing charges of aggravated assault and terroristic threats.

