WINTER STORM:Flash Freeze Hits, Snow Falling, Wind Chill Advisory Issued
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued in the wake of a winter storm that brought rain, snow and ice to the Pittsburgh region.

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh announced the advisory on Sunday morning, which will take effect starting at 7 p.m. According to the NWS, the advisory will be in effect from 7 p.m. Sunday and last until 1 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

Weather officials advise that wind chill temperatures could drop as low as 15 degrees below freezing.

A Wind Chill Advisory means that frostbite and hypothermia are possible if proper precautions are not taken. Officials at NWS recommend wearing a hat and gloves when going outside.

NOTE: The Winter Weather Advisory issued Saturday evening expired at 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

