PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — PennDOT announced on Monday night that the ramp from the 40th Street Bridge to northbound Route 28 is closed in Millvale Borough, Allegheny County.

The ramp was closed until further notice because of a water line leak

The detours are posted below:

• From the 40th Street Bridge, take the ramp to southbound Route 28 toward Pittsburgh

• From southbound Route 28, take the 31st Street Bridge/Strip District (Exit 2) off-ramp

• At the traffic signal, turn left onto the 31st Street Bridge

• Make an immediate left turn onto the ramp to northbound Route 28

• Motorists can continue on northbound Route 28 or take the Millvale (Exit 3B) off-ramp depending on their destination