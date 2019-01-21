Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh attorney who was accused of having sex with his dog has reportedly pleaded guilty to other charges.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, prosecutors withdrew charges of animal cruelty for Ivan DeVoren in exchange for pleading to disorderly conduct, as well as gun and drug charges.

Police found heroin and cocaine in DeVoren’s home while they investigated the allegations of dog abuse.

DeVoren will serve probation and is not permitted to be around any pets.

The spokesman for the District Attorney’s office told the Post-Gazette Devoren’s dog is now with a foster family.