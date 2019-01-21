PITTSBURGH (HOODLINE) — Looking to satisfy your appetite for breakfast and brunch fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top breakfast and brunch spots around Pittsburgh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.

1. The Pub Chip Shop

Topping the list is The Pub Chip Shop. Located at 1830 E. Carson St. in Southside Flats, the British eatery, which offers fish & chips and more, is the highest rated breakfast and brunch restaurant in Pittsburgh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 237 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Misti M. wrote, “I’m so sad I waited so long to try out the Pub Chip Shop! I had had their doughnuts in the past, but never ventured in for an order from there menu. Well, after going there on an early Sunday morning, I told my friends how good it was, so they sent me back for a takeout order that afternoon!”

2. Geppetto Cafe

Next up is Central Lawrenceville’s Geppetto Cafe, situated at 4121 Butler St. With 4.5 stars out of 178 reviews on Yelp, the creperie, serving coffee, tea and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

Elis H., who reviewed it on Jan. 8, said, “Wonderful crepes and sandwiches! It’s a good way to start your morning. They also have Happy Hour in the afternoon during the weekdays.”

3. Cafe Raymond

Strip District’s Cafe Raymond, located at 2009 Penn Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the breakfast and brunch and traditional American spot, which offers sandwiches and more, 4.5 stars out of 164 reviews.

Beth H., who visited it on Nov. 28, said, “One of my favorite places to eat breakfast in the Strip. I love the french toast with the berry compote. My husband had a croissant breakfast sandwich and couldn’t finish it. I like the idea of the self-serve infused water. It is casual dining at it’s best, with good food and fast service.”

4. Ineffable Ca Phe

Ineffable Ca Phe, a Vietnamese and breakfast and brunch spot that offers coffee and tea and more in Lower Lawrenceville, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 107 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3920 Penn Ave. to see for yourself.

David B. wrote, “The interior is hip and inviting. Their Vietnamese​ drip coffee was perfect. It’s never pre-made, only made to order. The breakfast sandwiches​ are filling and freshly made to-go with the best bread.”