Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Multiple people were injured in a bus vs. pickup truck crash in Pittsburgh on Monday evening.

A pickup truck collided with an inbound Port Authority Bus on Penn Avenue at the end of the 31st Street Bridge. One of the vehicles also knocked over a light pole.

Pittsburgh: Penn Avenue/31st Street–Bus vs. Vehicle with 2 people injured. Responders on scene. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) January 21, 2019

The bus and truck have been cleared from the scene as of 6 p.m. and traffic is moving.

There was no immediate word the severity of the injurious.

Stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for this developing story.