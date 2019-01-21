WEATHER ALERT:Wind Chills Could Drop To Minus 15 In Pittsburgh Area
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Multiple people were injured in a bus vs. pickup truck crash in Pittsburgh on Monday evening.

Photo Credit: KDKA

A pickup truck collided with an inbound Port Authority Bus on Penn Avenue at the end of the 31st Street Bridge. One of the vehicles also knocked over a light pole.

The bus and truck have been cleared from the scene as of 6 p.m. and traffic is moving.

Photo Credit: KDKA

There was no immediate word the severity of the injurious.

