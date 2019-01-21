Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) – A fatal vehicle accident occurred near the main toll booth on I-376 at mile-marker 18 in North Beaver Township on Monday evening, according to dispatchers.

A white SUV hit the building next to a toll booth, killing the driver Kelly Ann Gilligan, 58. She was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The coroner’s office was on the scene and state police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for this developing story.