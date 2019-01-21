WEATHER ALERT:Wind Chills Could Drop To Minus 15 In Pittsburgh Area
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) – A fatal vehicle accident occurred near the main toll booth on I-376 at mile-marker 18 in North Beaver Township on Monday evening, according to dispatchers.

A white SUV hit the building next to a toll booth, killing the driver Kelly Ann Gilligan, 58. She was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Photo Credit: KDKA

The coroner’s office was on the scene and state police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for this developing story.

