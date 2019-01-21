WEATHER ALERT:Wind Chill Advisory In Effect Until Monday Afternoon
WASHINGTON (AP) — Johnsonville LLC has recalled more than 48,000 pounds of raw ground frozen pork patties that may be contaminated with materials including black rubber.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall Friday by the company based in Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin.

The material was produced and packaged on Sept. 27, Oct. 17 and Oct. 18, 2018, with the name Johnsonville Grillers, cheddar cheese and bacon flavor. Best-by dates are July 24, Aug. 13 and Aug. 14, 2019, and has the establishment number 34225 printed on the carton end under the best-by date.

(Source: Johnsville LLC/USDA)

The agency says it received three consumer complaints about black rubber in the sausage.

For more information on this recall, visit Johnsonville’s website here.

Also, visit the USDA’s website at this link for further details.

