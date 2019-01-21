Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

AMWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are on the scene of an incident in Washington County.

It’s happening at a home on Amity Ridge Road in Amwell Township.

Pennsylvania State Police said around 12:40 p.m. that troopers and a State Police Special Emergency Response Team were conducting an investigation at the scene.

Citizens are asked to avoid the area until further notice.

A man is reportedly holed up inside a home. Police say he apparently is upset over the end of a romantic relationship.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Further details have not yet been made available.

